The Linux kernel exposes internal cryptographic algorithms to userspace via the AF_ALG socket family. This interface allows unprivileged userland applications to bind to specific algorithms, manage cryptographic sessions, and process data using kernel-space implementations. The vulnerability resides specifically within the Authenticated Encryption with Associated Data (AEAD) module, algif_aead , which manages data flow for algorithms such as authencesn(hmac(sha256),cbc(aes)) .

The underlying flaw is classified as an Incorrect Resource Transfer Between Spheres (CWE-669). When algif_aead operates on incoming data, it attempts to optimize memory utilization by processing the decryption "in-place." This optimization avoids allocating redundant memory buffers by reusing the source memory region as the destination memory region for the cryptographic output.

The vulnerability manifests when an unprivileged user leverages the splice() system call to transfer file data into an AF_ALG socket. splice() passes file pages by reference rather than copying data. Consequently, the in-place decryption optimization directly operates on the memory-mapped pages of the source file. This allows an attacker to manipulate the cryptographic subsystem into writing controlled data into the page cache of sensitive system files, bypassing standard filesystem access controls.